About UAH 450 million in various spheres - communities of Kyiv region continue to attract investments during martial law
Kyiv • UNN
In 2022-2024, 76 investment projects worth over UAH 446 million were implemented in the Brovary community. Most of the projects were in the field of trade, and almost 600 new jobs were created.
In Brovary community of Kyiv region, business entities implemented 76 investment projects in 2022-2024. In which areas and how much money they managed to attract, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN in a commentary.
Despite the difficult times, we continue to work to improve the investment attractiveness of the Brovary community in order to attract additional funds for the development of the economy, infrastructure, and other areas of life. In 2022-2024, business entities implemented 76 investment projects in the community. Most of them were in the field of trade - 42. Another 10 projects were completed in the field of industry, 14 in the field of transport services and logistics, 7 in the social sphere and medicine, and 3 in the field of infrastructure development, energy, and housing. These projects have attracted more than UAH 446 million in investments. And just as importantly, almost 600 new jobs have been created in the current environment
In the context of the employment situation in the community, the mayor of Brovary added that, not least due to the implementation of various programs, the number of registered unemployed people in 2024 decreased from 596 to 209 people compared to 2021.
The Brovary City Council reportedthat almost all industrial enterprises of the community have resumed their work after the start of the full-scale invasion, and that the authorities are taking measures to stimulate business activity.
New enterprises for the production of modular houses and window sills with modern design and a high level of coating protection have started working in our area. Businesses that were operating in the community before the full-scale invasion are building new production and warehouse facilities. To stimulate economic development, electronic auctions are held to sell land lease rights. In order to support business activities, free common areas of municipally owned premises are leased to business entities on a competitive basis with a penalty for late payment of rent. In the first half of this year, more than 18 thousand square meters of communal property were leased on such terms