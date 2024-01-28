About 1300 trucks are standing on the border of Poland towards Ukraine - SBGS

In Poland, there are about 1,300 trucks heading towards Ukraine, but with the current rate of border crossing, drivers will not have to wait long.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said this during the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to Demchenko, the movement of trucks, fortunately, is not blocked anywhere. The activity and intensity of truck crossings remains quite high.

At the four directions on the border with Poland, where traffic was blocked, the crossing activity is quite high, with about 3,000 vehicles crossing the border daily at these four directions both to enter and leave Ukraine. In recent days, we have seen an increase in the queue that is recorded in Poland in the direction of Ukraine. As of this morning, about 1,300 trucks were waiting to cross the border at these four locations, but with the current intensity, drivers will not have to wait long - Demchenko said.

He also said that about 70-75 thousand people cross the border in both directions per day, and that passenger traffic is not very active at the moment.

Recall

The Polish direction remains the busiest on the Ukrainian border, with checkpoints between Ukraine and Poland accounting for up to 50% of passenger traffic.