About 1300 trucks are standing on the border of Poland towards Ukraine - SBGS

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107348 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115541 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161276 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259751 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175788 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166612 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148501 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231447 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113135 views

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 56678 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 64117 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 62690 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 41322 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 53887 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259751 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231447 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217076 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229065 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107348 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82269 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87572 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114883 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115699 views
Actual
About 1300 trucks are standing on the border of Poland towards Ukraine - SBGS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31411 views

About 1,300 trucks are currently waiting to enter Ukraine from the Polish side of the border, but border guards say drivers will not have to wait long to cross due to the high volume of traffic. Every day, about 3,000 trucks cross the border in both directions.

In Poland, there are about 1,300 trucks heading towards Ukraine, but with the current rate of border crossing, drivers will not have to wait long.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said this during the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to Demchenko, the movement of trucks, fortunately, is not blocked anywhere. The activity and intensity of truck crossings remains quite high.

At the four directions on the border with Poland, where traffic was blocked, the crossing activity is quite high, with about 3,000 vehicles crossing the border daily at these four directions both to enter and leave Ukraine. In recent days, we have seen an increase in the queue that is recorded in Poland in the direction of Ukraine. As of this morning, about 1,300 trucks were waiting to cross the border at these four locations, but with the current intensity, drivers will not have to wait long

- Demchenko said.

He also said that about 70-75 thousand people cross the border in both directions per day, and that passenger traffic is not very active at the moment.

Recall

The Polish direction remains the busiest on the Ukrainian border, with checkpoints between Ukraine and Poland accounting for up to 50% of passenger traffic. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

