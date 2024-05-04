A woman is wounded in Nikopol due to russian shelling, a fire broke out in a private building

russian troops have once again attacked the city of Nikopol in the Dnipro region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the russian strike, a fire broke out in the residential sector.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that an outbuilding, a garage and a car were burning over a total area of 100 square meters as a result of the shelling.

A 58-year-old woman was also injured in the shelling. The rescue service took her to the hospital.

