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A woman infected with the Ebola virus has returned to Europe – does the disease pose a threat of spreading across the continent?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10669 views

A Swiss citizen with Ebola was transported from Nigeria to Geneva for treatment. Authorities say that with isolation, the risk to the population is low.

A woman infected with the Ebola virus has returned to Europe – does the disease pose a threat of spreading across the continent?

A female citizen of the country who was diagnosed with Ebola virus in Nigeria was transported to Switzerland on a special aircraft. Despite the dangerous infection, Swiss authorities assure that there is no threat to the population. LRT reports this, citing ELTA, writes UNN.

Details

The woman was transported from the Nigerian capital, Abuja, to Switzerland on October 26 under strict security measures. A man—a Swiss diplomat who had been in contact with the patient—flew with her.

The patient will be treated at Geneva University Hospital, while her husband will be isolated at Zurich University Hospital. According to Nigeria's Minister of Health, Muhammad Ali Pate, the woman's condition has improved significantly, but she may still transmit the virus.

Could Ebola spread across Europe

The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said that both hospitals have special equipment and trained personnel to deal with such infections.

There is no risk whatsoever to the population of Switzerland

—the agency emphasized.

The Ebola virus is transmitted mainly through direct contact with the blood and other bodily fluids of an infected person who has symptoms of the disease. Unlike influenza, it does not spread through the air in the usual manner.

Kenya confirms eighth Ebola case as outbreak spreads in Congo19.10.26, 16:31 • 5199 views

Therefore, provided the patient is strictly isolated, medical personnel are properly protected, and contacts are monitored, the risk of further spread of the infection in Europe remains low.

At the same time, doctors emphasize that Ebola is a dangerous disease, so even after her condition improves, the patient requires specialized monitoring.

According to African health authorities, Nigeria confirmed the case of infection on October 20. Specialists are currently determining exactly where the woman became infected.

A case of Ebola has been recorded in Nigeria, and 44 people who came into contact with the infected person are being sought22.10.26, 03:55 • 4790 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
Ebola
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