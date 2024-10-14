A wave of fake bomb threats continues in Ukraine: law enforcement checks 60% of calls - all are false
Kyiv • UNN
As of 7:30 p.m., law enforcement officers had checked 60% of the facilities that had received bomb threats. All of the reports checked turned out to be false, and the remaining facilities are being checked.
The agency said that since 12:40 a.m. today, all regions of the country have been receiving anonymous letters about mining of their buildings to the email addresses of state authorities, local governments and other facilities.
As of 19:30, police units have checked 60% of the establishments that received bomb threats, all of which were not confirmed. Other facilities are being checked. Currently, the National Police is still recording these reports, so it is too early to say how many reports have been received. Of those that have been received, half have already been processed, all of them turned out to be false
Law enforcers explain that false reports of incidents, which take up resources, have been occurring regularly for almost three years.
The goals of the hybrid war waged against Ukraine by the Russian enemy include mass panic and exhaustion of the system of state and law enforcement agencies, distracting the police by reporting mining of critical infrastructure, educational institutions, and government agencies.
The Center for Countering Disinformation said that the wave of reports of “mining” may be part of the enemy's campaign to destabilize Ukrainian society.