A U.S. fighter jet intercepted an aircraft that flew near Trump's residence

A NORAD continental U.S. fighter intercepted a general aviation aircraft that entered the active Temporary Flight Restriction zone over Palm Beach, Florida. This was reported by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, according to UNN.

Details

The command urged pilots to "always" review the NOTAM before takeoff to avoid such incidents.

Fly safely, fly informed - the command warned.

Meanwhile, Western media report that after the military carried out a maneuver to attract attention, the civilian aircraft pilot established contact and left the restricted airspace, following the instructions received.

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