A U.S. fighter jet intercepted an aircraft that flew near Trump's residence
Kyiv • UNN
A NORAD fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft in the airspace over Palm Beach. The pilot made contact and left the area as instructed.
A NORAD continental U.S. fighter intercepted a general aviation aircraft that entered the active Temporary Flight Restriction zone over Palm Beach, Florida. This was reported by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, according to UNN.
Details
The command urged pilots to "always" review the NOTAM before takeoff to avoid such incidents.
Fly safely, fly informed
Meanwhile, Western media report that after the military carried out a maneuver to attract attention, the civilian aircraft pilot established contact and left the restricted airspace, following the instructions received.
We remind you
U.S. President Donald Trump secretly switched from Air Force One to another aircraft while returning from Turkey due to a possible assassination threat. U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran criticized the disclosure of the maneuver.
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