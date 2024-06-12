A teenager drowned in the Dnipro River in Chernivtsi region, another 15-year-old boy is being searched for

In the Chernivtsi region, a teenager died while swimming in the Dniester River, and another boy was carried away by the current - rescuers are currently searching for him. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service and the regional police.

The emergency service said that the incident occurred today at 12:52. The Rescue Service received a report that a child had disappeared underwater in the village of Ruhotyn, Klishkovets territorial community, on the Dniester River.

At the scene, it was found out that three boys started drowning while swimming. One of them was pulled to shore by eyewitnesses, while the other boys disappeared underwater.

Teenager drowned in a pond in Donetsk region

The body of the second boy was found by locals at a distance of about one and a half kilometers from the place of disappearance. The search for the third boy, born in 2009, continues.

As of 17:00, rescuers and police are inspecting the bank on both sides of the river, divers have surveyed an area of about 8 km along the Dniester. The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has engaged 13 rescuers, 2 vehicles and 1 watercraft in the search - the SES summarized.

The State Emergency Service said that in the first week of June alone, 23 people died on the water in Ukraine, including 4 children.