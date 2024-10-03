ukenru
A state border violator who got lost in the forests, hoping to reach Poland, is detained

A state border violator who got lost in the forests, hoping to reach Poland, is detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13026 views

A man who tried to illegally cross the border with Poland was detained in Rivne region. Following the advice in the messenger, he wandered through forests and swamps for a day until he came across Ukrainian border guards.

The "traveler" mistook representatives of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine for Polish border guards, and before that, following the advice in the messenger, he wandered through forests and swamps in Rivne region. UNN writes with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the agency's press service, a resident of Kirovohrad region got lost in Rivne region while trying to reach Poland. He went on a "journey" following the advice of an unknown person in a messenger, but found himself without supplies and wandered through forests and swamps for almost a day. The only source of water was dew from plants. Finally he found himself on the border with Belarus.

Ustyluh checkpoint on the border with Poland is operating as usual - border guards23.09.24, 09:58 • 14779 views

Subsequently, the offender ran into Ukrainian border guards and addressed them in a foreign language, as he mistook them for Polish," the SBGS press service said.

Image

The man was detained and brought to administrative responsibility.

Recall

SBGS detained a 21-year-old fugitivewho had been wandering in the mountains for 4 days.

Border guards' video camera captures a clubfooted "trespasser" in the mountains11.08.24, 15:22 • 32974 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

