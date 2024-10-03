A state border violator who got lost in the forests, hoping to reach Poland, is detained

The "traveler" mistook representatives of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine for Polish border guards, and before that, following the advice in the messenger, he wandered through forests and swamps in Rivne region. UNN writes with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

According to the agency's press service, a resident of Kirovohrad region got lost in Rivne region while trying to reach Poland. He went on a "journey" following the advice of an unknown person in a messenger, but found himself without supplies and wandered through forests and swamps for almost a day. The only source of water was dew from plants. Finally he found himself on the border with Belarus.

Subsequently, the offender ran into Ukrainian border guards and addressed them in a foreign language, as he mistook them for Polish," the SBGS press service said.

The man was detained and brought to administrative responsibility.

