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A shooting occurred in Kyiv; one person was killed and another wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2168 views

In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, a man opened fire during a conflict. One victim was killed, another was hospitalized, the shooter was detained.

A shooting occurred in Kyiv; one person was killed and another wounded

In Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi District, a shooting occurred during a conflict between men, leaving one person dead and another hospitalized. This was reported by the Kyiv police, UNN writes.

Details

According to preliminary information, a conflict broke out between a group of men in the street, during which one of them pulled out a traumatic-action pistol and fired several shots at his opponents.

One of the victims died from the injuries sustained, while the other was hospitalized. Doctors are currently providing him with medical assistance. Law enforcement officers detained the shooter.

All the circumstances of the incident are being established.

In Kyiv, a man decided to fire shots in the courtyard of a high-rise building - he was detained23.10.26, 09:11 • 5156 views

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
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