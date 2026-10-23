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In Kyiv, a man decided to fire shots in the courtyard of a high-rise building - he was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

A 39-year-old Kyiv resident opened fire in the courtyard of a building on Shukhevych Avenue. The man was notified of suspicion of hooliganism.

In Kyiv, a man decided to fire shots in the courtyard of a high-rise building - he was detained

In Kyiv, a man fired a pistol in the courtyard of a high-rise building, deciding to show off. He was detained. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv on October 23, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred on Roman Shukhevych Avenue in the Dniprovskyi district.

Law enforcement officers established that "the 39-year-old local resident was drinking alcohol with an acquaintance in the courtyard of a residential building."

"During the conversation, the man decided to show off: he took out a traumatic pistol and fired twice into the air, frightening local residents," the police said.

As indicated, the man fired twice from a Fort-12RM traumatic pistol.

The police confiscated the device for firing rubber bullets and detained the offender.

The inquirers notified the Kyiv resident that he was suspected of hooliganism. He now faces up to five years of restricted liberty.

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Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv