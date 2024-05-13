A serviceman will be tried for selling cars donated by volunteers for the needs of the Armed Forces

A military officer who wanted to sell three cars imported from abroad for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be tried for the illegal use of humanitarian aid. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to the investigation, one of the charitable foundations received three cars from abroad with the intention of transferring them to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defendant received the cars allegedly for further transfer to his unit, but immediately published an ad for their sale through an online platform. He planned to receive USD 13.6 thousand for the three cars.

In February 2024, SBI officers detained a serviceman while he was receiving USD 13.6 thousand from a buyer for the respective vehicles.

A serviceman is accused of illegally using humanitarian aid for profit (part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the State Bureau of Investigation summarized.

Impersonating the military: Kyiv exposes fraudsters who embezzled almost UAH 2 million in aid for the Armed Forces

The man faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a pseudo-volunteer was exposed who appropriated money that she allegedly collected for the needs of the Defense Forces. In six months, the suspect received almost UAH 1 million from citizens