A "schedule of power outages" has appeared on social networks: Ukrenergo says it's a fake
Kyiv • UNN
Fraudsters spread fake messages about power outages through a Telegram channel that reports the movement of Russian missiles or drones during air raids, using the Ukrenergo logo and name without permission.
Fraudsters have started spreading fake messages about power outages through a telegram channel that reports the movement of Russian missiles or drones during air raids. This is reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Attention: Fraudsters are once again using our company's logo and name for their own purposes. They are again spreading a fake message about the outage through a telegram channel that reports the movement of Russian missiles or drones during air alerts
Ukrenergo emphasized that it does not publish any schedules, and that up-to-date information on energy supply can be found on the official website of the power company or in the consumer's personal account.
"Every morning we publish up-to-date information on the state of the power system on the official pages of Ukrenergo on Facebook and Telegram," Ukrenergo adds.
Recall
Due to a shortage in the country's power grid, Kyiv plans to reduce the level of street lighting in order to reduce the load on the power grid.