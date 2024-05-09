A "schedule of power outages" has appeared on social networks: Ukrenergo says it's a fake

Fraudsters have started spreading fake messages about power outages through a telegram channel that reports the movement of Russian missiles or drones during air raids. This is reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Attention: Fraudsters are once again using our company's logo and name for their own purposes. They are again spreading a fake message about the outage through a telegram channel that reports the movement of Russian missiles or drones during air alerts - the statement said.

Ukrenergo emphasized that it does not publish any schedules, and that up-to-date information on energy supply can be found on the official website of the power company or in the consumer's personal account.

"Every morning we publish up-to-date information on the state of the power system on the official pages of Ukrenergo on Facebook and Telegram," Ukrenergo adds.

Recall

Due to a shortage in the country's power grid, Kyiv plans to reduce the level of street lighting in order to reduce the load on the power grid.