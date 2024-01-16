A scandal on the air of the telethon: a map with "Russian" Crimea appeared in one of the stories

The national TV marathon "United News #Ukraine Together" aired a map showing the occupied Crimea as the territory of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

The incident stirred up social media and caused a real scandal.

The map with the "Russian" Crimea was included in a story about the communal collapse in Russia. It was aired today, February 16, at 16.07.

Recall

The level of trust of Ukrainians in the nationwide telethon "United News" continues to decline. In December 2023, it was 43%.