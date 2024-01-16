A scandal on the air of the telethon: a map with "Russian" Crimea appeared in one of the stories
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian national telethon "United News #Ukraine Together" caused controversy by showing a map that marked occupied Crimea as Russian territory.
The national TV marathon "United News #Ukraine Together" aired a map showing the occupied Crimea as the territory of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.
The incident stirred up social media and caused a real scandal.
The map with the "Russian" Crimea was included in a story about the communal collapse in Russia. It was aired today, February 16, at 16.07.
Ukraine is considering changing the format of the United News telethon02.01.24, 16:28 • 32453 views
Recall
The level of trust of Ukrainians in the nationwide telethon "United News" continues to decline. In December 2023, it was 43%.