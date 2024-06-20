A Russian soldier was informed of suspicion for raping a resident of Kharkiv region during the occupation

A Russian soldier was informed of suspicion of raping a resident of the Kharkiv region during the occupation, the prosecutor general's Office said on Thursday.

Details

"A serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has been notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

According to the investigation, the suspect was a member of the 18th guards motorized rifle Insterburg Red Banner, Order of Suvorov division-a tactical unit of the coastal troops of the Russian Navy.

In July 2022, he, as indicated, together with other military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, captured part of the Kharkiv region.

"During the stay of the territory under occupation, a Russian soldier saw a local resident who was moving along the highway on a bicycle from Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. The suspect, acting intentionally and threatening with a weapon, raped a woman. Violent acts of a sexual nature were accompanied by bodily harm," the prosecutor's office said.

The victim, as noted, was found to have a fracture of the nasal bones with displacement and bruises all over her body.

CNN: Russian military systematically uses sexual violence as a weapon in Ukraine