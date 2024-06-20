$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 86941 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 96465 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115030 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186743 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231417 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142192 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368347 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181601 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149555 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197858 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A Russian soldier was informed of suspicion for raping a resident of Kharkiv region during the occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15808 views

A Russian serviceman was informed of suspicion of raping a resident of the Kharkiv region during the occupation.

A Russian soldier was informed of suspicion for raping a resident of Kharkiv region during the occupation

A Russian soldier was informed of suspicion of raping a resident of the Kharkiv region during the occupation, the prosecutor general's Office said on Thursday.

Details

"A serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has been notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

According to the investigation, the suspect was a member of the 18th guards motorized rifle Insterburg Red Banner, Order of Suvorov division-a tactical unit of the coastal troops of the Russian Navy.

In July 2022, he, as indicated, together with other military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, captured part of the Kharkiv region.

"During the stay of the territory under occupation, a Russian soldier saw a local resident who was moving along the highway on a bicycle from Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. The suspect, acting intentionally and threatening with a weapon, raped a woman. Violent acts of a sexual nature were accompanied by bodily harm," the prosecutor's office said.

The victim, as noted, was found to have a fracture of the nasal bones with displacement and bruises all over her body.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
