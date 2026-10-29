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A rock collapsed in Cappadocia, Turkey; two people were killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

Following heavy rainfall in Göreme, rocks collapsed near the open-air museum. Two people were killed, and one injured person was taken to hospital.

A rock collapsed in Cappadocia, Turkey; two people were killed

In Turkey’s Cappadocia, near the entrance to the Göreme Open-Air Museum, rock fragments broke off from the “fairy chimneys” and fell nearby. Two people were killed and another person was injured in the collapse. Turkey Today writes, as reported by UNN. 

Details

"On Thursday, two people were killed and one was injured when rock fragments broke off from the “fairy chimneys” and fell near the open-air museum in the town of Göreme in Turkey’s Cappadocia region," the publication writes. 

Nevşehir Governor Hüseyin Kök said the incident occurred after heavy rain caused a landslide.

Police, gendarmerie, employees of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and medical teams were dispatched to the scene in Göreme; search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.

"As of 3:15 p.m. today, a landslide caused by excessive rainfall occurred.  As a result of the rock collapse caused by the landslide in Göreme, Nevşehir Province, unfortunately, we have so far found the bodies of two people, while one injured person has been taken to hospital. Our search-and-rescue operations at the scene are continuing. Our authorities continue to work at the scene, deploying all available resources," Kök told reporters at the scene.

The stones that broke off from the “fairy chimneys” because of the torrential rain fell onto an area where people were present. Rescuers determined that two people died after being trapped under the rubble.

The injured person was taken to the city hospital. A crisis center was established in the area.

To remind you

A fire occurred at the Savannah River nuclear facility in the United States; no contamination was detected following the emergency. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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