A powerful drug lab was neutralized: law enforcement officers seized drug substances worth more than UAH 150 million in Chernihiv region

In Chernihiv region, the work of a drug lab at an agricultural base was stopped; more than 80 kg of narcotic substances that were not sold were seized. Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Office of the prosecutor general.

Law enforcement officers stopped the activities of a powerful drug lab in Chernihiv region - the message says.

According to official information, investigators seized more than 80 kg of narcotic substances from the premises of the drug lab, the total cost of which exceeds UAH 150 million.

Details

The drug lab in Chernihiv region was connected with an international drug syndicate, whose heads are located abroad. Drug dealers hired a local resident who found a room at an agricultural base and set up a laboratory there.

During May-June 2024, the necessary equipment and a large number of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs were delivered to the laboratory.

On the instructions of the curators from the drug syndicate, the man hired three chemists who were supposed to make mephedrone, salts, MDMA and the like.

For several weeks, the" employees " of the laboratory made narcotic drugs, but did not have time to sell them.

Now the organizer and three chemists have been detained. The issue of informing them of suspicion is being resolved.

