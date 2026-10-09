A plant producing fuel components for Kh-101 and Kh-55 missiles was attacked in Russia’s Tver region

During the night of October 9, the Redkino Experimental Plant in Russia’s Tver region came under attack. The plant manufactures special chemical products for Russia’s missile and aviation industries. This was reported by the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the monitoring channel, the enterprise is located in the settlement of Redkino and is part of the production chain of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

In particular, the plant produces components for the special fuel "Decilin-M," which is used in Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles. The enterprise also manufactures additives for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene.

The plant had already been attacked before

According to reports from monitoring channels, the previous attack on the Redkino Experimental Plant took place in February 2026.

In addition, explosions were heard in Belgorod, Russia, this night. Several fires were also reported in temporarily occupied Luhansk, where the electricity supply was partially cut off.

The extent of the possible damage to the Redkino plant and the consequences of the nighttime explosions are currently being уточнено. There is still no independent confirmation of the attack’s results.

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