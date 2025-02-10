A one-story non-residential building is on fire in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv

A fire broke out in a one-story non-residential building in the Solomyansky district of the capital as a result of the fall of an enemy UAV. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, the fire started in the area next to the building. All rescue services are already working at the scene.

A fire also broke out in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, but according to emergency services, this incident has nothing to do with enemy attacks on Kyiv.

At the moment, it is known that there were no injuries as a result of both incidents.

Explosions occurred in Kyiv