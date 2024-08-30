A number of communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region are under fire from the Russian Federation: 15 private houses, an enterprise and a museum are destroyed

The occupants fired with “shahed” ammunition and directed artillery strikes at Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. Three women and a 52-year-old man were injured.

During the day, the enemy threw ammunition from UAVs at Nikopol region and fired at the area with artillery. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities were under attack.

According to Serhiy Lysak's TV channel, several fires broke out. It is already known that a fire station, a museum, an administrative building, a transport company, and a power line were damaged.

There are victims: three women and a 52-year-old man, they will be treated at home, reports DniproRMA.

Defenders shot down four Shahids over Dnipropetrovs'k during a night attack.

At night, two Shahed-136/131 UAVs were destroyed in Mykolaiv region . In the afternoon of August 29, enemy artillery shelled the waters of the Ochakiv community, no one was injured.

