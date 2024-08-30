Situation in Kharkiv region: enemy continues shelling the border

russian troops continue shelling the border districts of Kharkiv region, including Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Izyum and Chuhuiv districts. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, an UNN correspondent reports.

russians continue to shell the border of Kharkiv region, namely Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Izyum and Chuhuiv districts. Over the last day, we had 2 attacks with X-59 missiles, another missile was not identified, 5 "Shaheds" and several FPVs - Syniehubov said.

He said that yesterday's shelling damaged power lines, but power engineers have already restored electricity supply.

Recall

The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult, reported in the Kharkiv military operation area. The enemy continues assault operations in all active frontline areas. In particular, in Vovchansk, the enemy is attacking in the area of multi-storey buildings.

Kharkiv region has suffered more than 2,700 Russian shellings since the beginning of the year