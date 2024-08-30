ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Situation in Kharkiv region: enemy continues shelling the border

Situation in Kharkiv region: enemy continues shelling the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15821 views

The enemy is shelling Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Izium and Chuhuiv districts. There were 2 attacks with X-59 missiles, 5 “Shaheds” and several FPVs, and power lines were damaged.

russian troops continue shelling the border districts of Kharkiv region, including Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Izyum and Chuhuiv districts. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, an UNN correspondent reports.

russians continue to shell the border of Kharkiv region, namely Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Izyum and Chuhuiv districts. Over the last day, we had 2 attacks with X-59 missiles, another missile was not identified, 5 "Shaheds" and several FPVs

- Syniehubov said.

He said that yesterday's shelling damaged power lines, but power engineers have already restored electricity supply.

Recall

The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult, reported in the Kharkiv military operation area. The enemy continues assault operations in all active frontline areas. In particular, in Vovchansk, the enemy is attacking  in the area of multi-storey buildings.

Kharkiv region has suffered more than 2,700 Russian shellings since the beginning of the year27.08.24, 15:15 • 20494 views

