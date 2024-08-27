Kharkiv region has suffered more than 2,700 Russian shellings since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of the year, Russian troops have fired over 2700 times at Kharkiv region. More than UAH 2.6 billion has been allocated to create safe conditions in educational institutions in the region. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

Since the beginning of the year, the Kharkiv region has been subjected to more than 2,700 attacks, including guided aerial bombs and rocket attacks. This makes it difficult for students to study, but we have received significant support to create a safe environment in educational institutions - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in particular, Kharkiv region received more than UAH 2.6 billion from the state budget for the construction and repair of defense structures.

Addendum

In Kharkiv regionand, according to updated information, a 72-year-old man died as a result of hostile shelling of Bohodukhiv, 8 people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy and a pregnant woman, and 6 people were hospitalized.