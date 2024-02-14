A man dies trying to illegally cross the border with Romania in the Carpathians

Romanian border guards have found in the Carpathians the body of a Ukrainian who died in the mountains while trying to cross into Romania, the State Border Guard Service reports UNN.

Details

Around 4 a.m., Romanian border guards detained two men who had illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border. The men told the border guards that there was another Ukrainian with them who had gone missing. As a result of search operations in the mountains in Romania, the body of a man without signs of life was found at about 8 a.m. on February 14.

It is known that Romanian rescue services received information yesterday that a Ukrainian citizen had lost his way in the mountains. Search operations were launched on both sides of the border, involving Ukrainian and Romanian border guards. However, due to the avalanche, no traces of the man's presence in the mountains were found.

Once again, we urge you to refrain from hiking in the mountains due to the threat of avalanches, thick fog and strong wind gusts - the State Border Guard Service said.

