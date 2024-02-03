A magnetic storm will cover the Earth at the weekend

On Sunday, February 4, a magnetic storm will cover the Earth. Some Ukrainians may feel its effects on themselves. The forecast of solar and geomagnetic activity for February 3-4, 2024 was published by the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States, UNN reports .

The magnetic storm will last for one day, and the K-index will reach 4, which is a medium strength.

Geomagnetic storms are classified according to their power level - the K-index - from 2 to 9. The higher the K-index, the stronger the storm and its consequences and impact on people and equipment.

The period of strong magnetic storms that began on January 22 is coming to an end. On February 3, geomagnetic activity with a K-index of 3 (green level) is expected - moderate magnetic excitement corresponding to a weak magnetic storm, but on February 4, the magnetosphere will be normal.

Magnetic storms are perturbations of our planet's geomagnetic field. They are caused by streams of charged particles ejected by the Sun.

