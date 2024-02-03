A magnetic storm will cover the Earth at the weekend

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106561 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115038 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157636 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160818 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258962 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175689 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166556 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148487 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230976 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 53909 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 60989 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 59405 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 37489 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 50323 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258962 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230976 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216632 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242166 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228630 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106561 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 80870 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 86396 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114714 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115535 views
A magnetic storm will cover the Earth at the weekend

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 81471 views

A magnetic storm with a K-index of 4 will cover the Earth for one day on February 4, according to the US space weather forecast.

On Sunday, February 4, a magnetic storm will cover the Earth. Some Ukrainians may feel its effects on themselves. The forecast of solar and geomagnetic activity for February 3-4, 2024 was published by the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States, UNN reports .

Details

The magnetic storm will last for one day, and the K-index will reach 4, which is a medium strength.

Geomagnetic storms are classified according to their power level - the K-index - from 2 to 9. The higher the K-index, the stronger the storm and its consequences and impact on people and equipment.

The period of strong magnetic storms that began on January 22 is coming to an end. On February 3, geomagnetic activity with a K-index of 3 (green level) is expected - moderate magnetic excitement corresponding to a weak magnetic storm, but on February 4, the magnetosphere will be normal.

AddendumAddendum

Magnetic storms are perturbations of our planet's geomagnetic field. They are caused by streams of charged particles ejected by the Sun.

Hubble telescope reveals blue galaxy with active star formation03.02.24, 03:44 • 35701 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyUNN Lite

