$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 3448 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 14044 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22328 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 165569 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156935 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165538 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214345 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247715 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153501 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371252 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A large-scale fire near the airport in st. petersburg could have been caused by air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106682 views

A massive fire continues to burn near the pulkovo airport in st. petersburg, likely caused by air defense systems shooting down a drone. The fire has restricted airplane flights at the airport.

A large-scale fire near the airport in st. petersburg could have been caused by air defense systems

Due to a severe fire in an industrial area near pulkovo airport, restrictions were imposed on aircraft takeoffs and landings. Before the fire, air defense was operating in the airport area. This was reported by UNN with reference to russian public media.

Details

It is known that in the municipal district of gorelovo near the pulkovo airport, warehouses in a hangar with an area of 1000 square meters are on fire. The building's roof and walls have partially collapsed.

Two people were injured and hospitalized.

A carpet plan was announced at pulkovo airport, and it was closed for departures and arrivals. Restrictions at the airport were introduced at 5 p.m. According to the Baza channel, the reason for the carpet plan was an attempted drone attack on a st. petersburg business. According to preliminary data, the drone was shot down by air defense forces. The work of the air defense system and the explosions before the fire were recorded on eyewitnesses' cameras.

An explosion occurred at a thermal power plant in tuva, russia06.03.24, 05:53 • 32023 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
