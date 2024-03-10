A large-scale fire near the airport in st. petersburg could have been caused by air defense systems

Due to a severe fire in an industrial area near pulkovo airport, restrictions were imposed on aircraft takeoffs and landings. Before the fire, air defense was operating in the airport area. This was reported by UNN with reference to russian public media.

Details

It is known that in the municipal district of gorelovo near the pulkovo airport, warehouses in a hangar with an area of 1000 square meters are on fire. The building's roof and walls have partially collapsed.

Two people were injured and hospitalized.

A carpet plan was announced at pulkovo airport, and it was closed for departures and arrivals. Restrictions at the airport were introduced at 5 p.m. According to the Baza channel, the reason for the carpet plan was an attempted drone attack on a st. petersburg business. According to preliminary data, the drone was shot down by air defense forces. The work of the air defense system and the explosions before the fire were recorded on eyewitnesses' cameras.

