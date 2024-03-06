An explosion occurred at a thermal power plant in tuva, russia

An explosion occurred at the Shagonarsk thermal power plant in russia. 18 people were injured. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

An explosion occurred at the Shagonarsk thermal power plant in tuva, russia, injuring 18 people.

Employees were evacuated from the building after suffering burns of varying degrees.

The cause of the incident remains unknown at this time.

Add

Rescuers are working at the scene to extinguish the fire and establish the circumstances of the explosion.

Upon completion of the rescue operations, it is planned to resume heat supply.