A group of Russians and Ukrainians killed a Latvian woman for real estate

Ukrainian and Latvian law enforcement officers have exposed members of an organized criminal group involved in the abduction and murder of a Latvian resident in the fall of 2019. Two Russians and four Ukrainians killed the woman to obtain real estate worth more than 4 million euros. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office in cooperation with the National Police of the Republic of Latvia, the SBU exposed members of a criminal group involved in the abduction and murder of a Latvian resident - the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

According to the investigation, the woman was the owner of a residential complex worth more than 4 million euros on the seashore in the resort town of Saulkrasti.

The victim disappeared in the fall of 2019. As noted, she was last seen with a "client" who came to inspect the property.

After the woman disappeared, law enforcement officers found out that two Russian citizens who were living in Latvia as refugees decided to take possession of her property.

To do this, they invited three Ukrainian friends who had come to Latvia specifically for this purpose.

Under the guise of potential clients, the group members lured the woman out of the residential complex, dragged her into a car and took her outside the city. There, they tried to force her to sign over her estate to them by torture and threats, and when she refused, they killed her - , prosecutors said.

The Russian citizens were taken into custody by Latvian law enforcement officers. And four Ukrainian citizens were found and detained in Kyiv and Donetsk regions by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine. Among them is a "black notary" who forged documents on the ownership of the murdered woman in order to re-register her property to the defendants.

They have now been notified of suspicion. A measure of restraint in the form of detention has already been imposed on one of them, the OGP said.

