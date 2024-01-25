Threats forced entrepreneurs to pay fictitious debts: group of racketeers detained in Lviv region

The so-called "watchdogs" for the cities of Truskavets, Boryslav, and Stebnyk intimidated local entrepreneurs; in particular, they extorted UAH 100,000 from the victim, threatening him with physical violence. The police detained the criminals on while they were receiving the money from the victim.

In Lviv region, police detained "watchers" for extorting UAH 100,000 from an entrepreneur. In case of non-payment, the defendants threatened to inflict moral suffering and destroy the property of the victim and his family. - the police said in a statement.

It is stated that the previously convicted defendants acted as so-called "watchdogs" for the cities of Truskavets, Boryslav and Stebnyk. They intimidated and forced local businessmen to pay money to the offenders. In this way, the racketeers improved their financial situation.

On Wednesday, January 24, the SBU operatives together with the investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region detained two "lookouts" in Truskavets while they were receiving a part of a fictitious debt - UAH 40,000 - from the victim.

The offenders were served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 Art. 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided. They face seven to twelve years in prison with confiscation of property.

