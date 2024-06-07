A fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Kiev region due to the shelling of Russia

The Russian army attacked the Kiev region at night. Air defense was operating in the region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities of the region. This was announced by the head of RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russian army attacked the region with drones and missiles. Air defense forces were operating in the region.

"As a result of an air attack, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities in the region. Elimination of the consequences of the fire continues. There are no victims," Kravchenko writes.

The air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a missile attack. Correspondents of Suspilny reported on explosions in the Khmelnitsky region.

Explosions were heard in Khmelnitsky region