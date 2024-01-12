"A few days, weeks at most." Podoliak says when the revised draft law on mobilization can be adopted

The Verkhovna Rada may adopt the revised draft law on mobilization in a few weeks after its registration. Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"I think it will take a few days, weeks at most, and the law will be voted on in the first and second reading. I mean, taking into account additional amendments that need to be made. Taking into account the position of, for example, the Anti-Corruption Committee and other committees. Not only the National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee," Podolyak said.

Podolyak also noted that other forms of the law on rotation, mobilization, and demobilization are needed during the war. He emphasized that representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are working on changes to the draft law on mobilization.

"The law will be passed in any case, because it is necessary to adjust what is in place today. It doesn't work," Podolyak added.

Recall

Yesterday, on January 11, the Cabinet of Ministers withdrew the draft law on mobilizationthat it had registered in the Verkhovna Rada .

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared a new version of the draft law on mobilization and is ready to submit it to the Government for approval in the near future.