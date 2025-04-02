Fatal accident in the Ternopil region: DAF flew into a truck on the opposite lane and crashed into a bus
Kyiv • UNN
DAF, Mercedes, and Renault collided on the Ternopil - Rava-Ruska highway. As a result of the accident, the driver of the Mercedes died, his body was freed by rescuers.
On the Ternopil - Rava-Ruska highway, a DAF truck crashed into another truck traveling in the opposite lane, and then it was thrown back onto a minibus behind it, one of the drivers died, the Main Department of the National Police in the Ternopil region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
The accident involving three vehicles occurred around 10 a.m. near the village of Tsebriv.
Investigators, as well as rescuers from the emergency service and medics, were sent to the scene.
According to preliminary information, a DAF vehicle moving with a trailer collided with an oncoming Mercedes truck. After the impact, a Renault bus that was traveling behind also crashed into the DAF
As a result of the accident, the driver of the Mercedes died. Rescuers freed his body from a metal trap.
Police investigators are establishing the causes of the accident. The issue of opening proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being resolved. The investigation is ongoing.