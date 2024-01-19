A drone crashed into a Tambov gunpowder plant in Russia - rosmedia

On the night of January 18, an unknown drone crashed into one of the largest gunpowder production facilities in Russia, UNN reports, citing the Astra Telegram channel.

Details

According to the report, the UAV went down near workshop No. 3. At the time, the building was undergoing night shift work.

As a result of this incident, the infrastructure seems to have remained intact, and there were no deaths or injuries.

Recall

Today it was reportedthat four tanks with oil products were burning at the oil depot in Klintsy in the Bryansk region of Russia, and the fire was assigned an increased level of complexity.

