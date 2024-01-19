"These are the consequences of the Russian invasion, more to come." Yusov on fire at oil depot in Bryansk region

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104747 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114401 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144915 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141095 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178118 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172383 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285522 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178317 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 39254 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 42783 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 53262 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73901 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 40398 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104747 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285522 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252613 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237668 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262824 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73901 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144915 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107711 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107648 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123698 views
"These are the consequences of the Russian invasion, more to come." Yusov on fire at oil depot in Bryansk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33286 views

The fire at the Klinets oil depot in Bryansk region is the result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which disrupts the occupier's supply and procurement schedules, says Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The fire at the oil depot in Klinets, Bryansk region, on Friday is a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This was stated by a representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

A good rumble, a good cotton. Such events regularly occur at the military facilities of the aggressor state. It is clear that when it comes to an oil depot involved in supplying the occupation corps with fuels and lubricants, this complicates the logistics of the occupiers, disrupts supply and maintenance schedules and, accordingly, provides additional opportunities, increases the space for maneuver for our defenders

- Yusov said.

He noted that the fires in Russia are the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine. 

We can joke about someone smoking in the wrong places, but the truth is that these are the consequences of the Russian invasion, attack, and war against Ukraine. And it will continue

- added the DIU representative.

Recall

Four tanks with petroleum products are burning at the oil depot in Klinets, Bryansk region , and the fire has been assigned an increased level of complexity.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising