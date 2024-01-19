"These are the consequences of the Russian invasion, more to come." Yusov on fire at oil depot in Bryansk region

The fire at the oil depot in Klinets, Bryansk region, on Friday is a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This was stated by a representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

A good rumble, a good cotton. Such events regularly occur at the military facilities of the aggressor state. It is clear that when it comes to an oil depot involved in supplying the occupation corps with fuels and lubricants, this complicates the logistics of the occupiers, disrupts supply and maintenance schedules and, accordingly, provides additional opportunities, increases the space for maneuver for our defenders - Yusov said.

He noted that the fires in Russia are the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine.

We can joke about someone smoking in the wrong places, but the truth is that these are the consequences of the Russian invasion, attack, and war against Ukraine. And it will continue - added the DIU representative.

Recall

Four tanks with petroleum products are burning at the oil depot in Klinets, Bryansk region , and the fire has been assigned an increased level of complexity.

