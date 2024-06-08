A child and two women were injured as a result of a tree falling in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, as a result of a tree falling on an electric pole the night before, three people were injured, including a child, the state emergency service in the Kharkiv region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on June 7 at 20:46 in the city of Kharkiv on Gagarin Avenue. rescuers were sent to the scene.

"As a result of a tree falling on an electric support, which also fell, 3 people were injured, including 1 child: a 7-year-old boy," the State Emergency Service said.

The child, as noted, received an abrasion of the left elbow.

Also injured were a 39 - year-old woman who previously had a hematoma of the forehead and a closed fracture of the pelvic bones, and an 80-year-old woman who had a bruise of the left shoulder and hip.

Rescuers released the woman, born in 1985, from under an electric support and together with emergency medical workers transported her to an ambulance.

