A child and two women were injured as a result of a tree falling in Kharkiv

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 1732 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131114 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136560 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225231 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167210 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161455 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146514 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212889 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112758 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199782 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100146 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 37765 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 46862 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97807 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 67509 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212889 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199782 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226079 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213664 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 67509 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97807 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155759 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154665 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158547 views
A child and two women were injured as a result of a tree falling in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21057 views

In Kharkiv, as a result of a tree falling on an electric pole, three people were injured, including a 7-year-old boy and two women aged 39 and 80.

In Kharkiv, as a result of a tree falling on an electric pole the night before, three people were injured, including a child, the state emergency service in the Kharkiv region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on June 7 at 20:46 in the city of Kharkiv on Gagarin Avenue. rescuers were sent to the scene.

"As a result of a tree falling on an electric support, which also fell, 3 people were injured, including 1 child: a 7-year-old boy," the State Emergency Service said.

The child, as noted, received an abrasion of the left elbow.

Also injured were a 39 - year-old woman who previously had a hematoma of the forehead and a closed fracture of the pelvic bones, and an 80-year-old woman who had a bruise of the left shoulder and hip.

Rescuers released the woman, born in 1985, from under an electric support and together with emergency medical workers transported her to an ambulance.

Fell from a height of approximately 1.5 M: 16 children were injured in the rope park of Uzhgorod30.05.24, 17:19 • 20767 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising