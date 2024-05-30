Fell from a height of approximately 1.5 M: 16 children were injured in the rope park of Uzhgorod

In one of the parks of Uzhgorod 16 children were injured. As reported in the police of the Transcarpathian region, at one of the locations of the rope park, a cable broke and a group of children fell to the ground, reports UNN.

Details

Today, on May 30, the police received a report about the injury of children in one of the parks of Uzhgorod.

According to the results of priority investigative actions, law enforcement officers managed to establish that while a group of children was passing the route through a rope park, a cable broke at the location. As a result, children fell to the ground from a height of approximately 1.5 m.

Now it is known about 16 injured. According to a preliminary medical examination, minor victims received injuries that do not pose a threat to their lives.

Investigative actions are continuing at the scene. The police determine the legal qualification of the event.