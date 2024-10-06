A cargo ship is damaged, civilian infrastructure is damaged: Russian Armed Forces attacked Odesa region with “shaheds” and ballistic missiles

As a result of the attack by the Russian army, an area of 100 square meters was destroyed in Odesa, and a person was wounded. Also, a civilian ship was damaged in Odesa as a result of the invaders' actions.

Transmits to UNN with reference to SES and RMA of Odesa region.

Russian terrorists carried out drone strikes and ballistic missile launches in Odesa region.

According to RMA, the attack by the Russian armed forces damaged warehouses with an area of 100 m² and trucks. Fires broke out.

Forty-seven rescuers and 12 pieces of equipment were involved in the response, as well as 1 piece of equipment and 3 personnel from the Association of Volunteer Firefighters of Ukraine.

The enemy also launched a missile attack on a civilian vessel in Odesa, with damage reported.

