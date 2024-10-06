A cargo ship is damaged, civilian infrastructure is damaged: Russian Armed Forces attacked Odesa region with “shaheds” and ballistic missiles

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 84375 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157994 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133029 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140249 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137642 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177673 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111907 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169128 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104674 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114017 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

A cargo ship is damaged, civilian infrastructure is damaged: Russian Armed Forces attacked Odesa region with “shaheds” and ballistic missiles

A cargo ship is damaged, civilian infrastructure is damaged: Russian Armed Forces attacked Odesa region with “shaheds” and ballistic missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19374 views

Russian troops attacked Odesa with drones and ballistic missiles. A dry cargo ship, warehouses and trucks were damaged, fires broke out, and one person was injured.

As a result of the attack by the Russian army, an area of 100 square meters was destroyed in Odesa, and a person was wounded. Also, a civilian ship was damaged in Odesa as a result of the invaders' actions.

Transmits to UNN with reference to SES and RMA of Odesa region.

Russian terrorists carried out drone strikes and ballistic missile launches in Odesa region.

According to RMA, the attack by the Russian armed forces damaged warehouses with an area of 100 m² and trucks. Fires broke out.

Image

Forty-seven rescuers and 12 pieces of equipment were involved in the response, as well as 1 piece of equipment and 3 personnel from the Association of Volunteer Firefighters of Ukraine.

ImageImage

The enemy also launched a missile attack on a civilian vessel in Odesa, with damage reported.

Recall

Enemy drone attacks ambulance in Kherson region: two more employees need medical aid. 

Russia has two missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 8 “Calibers”06.10.24, 07:01 • 55249 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarUNN-Odesa
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
khersonKherson

