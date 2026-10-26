A cargo ship became uncontrollable during a storm off the Netherlands; there are injuries

$45.200.1550.580.14
ukenru
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 5364 views
The European Business Association records an increase in companies’ preparatory work for employing veterans
12:54 PM • 6278 views
Russians destroyed the last "Epicentr" in Kharkiv — mayorPhoto
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 16451 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
11:48 AM • 12154 views
Ukraine has been waiting for almost a month for Hegseth's signature on missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy
11:27 AM • 13110 views
General Staff confirmed the striking of Russian facilities producing missile components
11:11 AM • 13328 views
Following the extension of martial law, the Verkhovna Rada extended mobilization
11:06 AM • 12065 views
Office of the President has not yet confirmed Zelenskyy's talks in Brussels - what is the reason
October 26, 07:10 AM • 19170 views
Zelenskyy proposed extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days
October 26, 06:00 AM • 26562 views
NBU exchange rates: the dollar has broken an all-time record, while the euro continues to rise
October 26, 02:22 AM • 34265 views
Night strike on Zaporizhzhia: homes and cars damaged, one person injuredPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
3m/s
87%
753mm
Popular news
Norway allowed civilian drones to be sent to Ukraine after a law was violated by a member of parliamentOctober 26, 05:17 AM • 25041 views
US is "on the verge" of trilateral talks on the war in Ukraine - JohnsonOctober 26, 06:37 AM • 12091 views
Putin may use peace talks to demand NATO's return to its 1997 level - reportOctober 26, 07:31 AM • 5718 views
Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rallyVideoOctober 26, 08:00 AM • 24167 views
Georgia's political crisis is escalating: the opposition has taken to the streets and is preparing a large-scale protestPhotoVideo09:30 AM • 7848 views
Publications
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 1602:28 PM • 1634 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 16461 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 57669 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 63878 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 86409 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Serhii Byzov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chris Brown was sentenced to eight months suspended for assaulting a producer in London01:49 PM • 2074 views
Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rallyVideoOctober 26, 08:00 AM • 24270 views
Jay-Z may become the headliner of the 2027 Super Bowl – media reportsOctober 25, 08:18 PM • 32170 views
The mystery of a skeleton found more than 200 years ago has been solved at Westminster AbbeyOctober 25, 07:05 PM • 32383 views
Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir StryhunPhotoOctober 25, 06:17 PM • 36774 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Technology
Fox News
Starlink

A cargo ship became uncontrollable during a storm off the Netherlands; there are injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The UHL Freedom, with 25 crew members on board, became uncontrollable due to the storm, the loss of its anchor, and engine problems. Three people were injured.

A cargo ship became uncontrollable during a storm off the Netherlands; there are injuries

In the North Sea off the coast of the Netherlands, the cargo ship UHL Freedom lost its anchor during a storm and effectively became uncontrollable. There were 25 crew members on board, three of whom were injured. Two of the injured were evacuated by helicopter. Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Sunday approximately 30 kilometers west of the German island of Borkum, near the Dutch island of Schiermonnikoog. Due to a storm reaching up to nine on the Beaufort scale, the vessel began drifting under the influence of the wind and current. Engine problems created an additional hazard.

Dutch rescuers and the German rescue cruiser Hamburg came to the crew’s aid. A helicopter brought medical specialists on board, who provided assistance to the injured. Emergency tugboats were also dispatched to the site of the accident.

The 150-meter-long and 26-meter-wide cargo ship sails under the flag of Portugal and is owned by the Hamburg-based company United Heavy Lift. It was carrying, among other things, wind turbine blades and was heading to the port of Emden in northern Germany.

In Spain, a bus veered off a mountain road into a ravine – more than 80 injured, seven in serious condition25.10.26, 22:47 • 4552 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Evacuation
Germany
Netherlands
Portugal