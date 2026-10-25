In Spain, a bus veered off a mountain road into a ravine – more than 80 injured, seven in serious condition

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A major road accident involving a bus occurred in Spain’s Catalonia region, injuring 83 people. Seven of them are in serious condition. Sky News reports this, citing local emergency services, according to UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on October 25 near the settlement of Fogars de Montclús, between Barcelona and Girona. The bus veered off a mountain road and overturned in a steep ravine.

According to Catalan emergency services, 83 people were injured in total. Seven of the injured are in serious condition, while two others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dozens of rescuers arrived at the scene of the accident

Twenty-three ambulances and two medical helicopters were deployed to assist the injured. Rescuers and psychological support specialists also worked at the scene.

Police blocked part of the BV-5114 road where the accident occurred.

In the town of Sant Celoni, the Red Cross opened a special center to assist the bus passengers and other injured people.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

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