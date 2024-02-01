A brutal act of violence in the United States: a son beheads his father and posts a horrific video on social media

A man identified as 32-year-old Justin Mona is accused of beheading his father in Pennsylvania and posting a gruesome video on the Internet. This was reported by The Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

In the US state of Pennsylvania, a man killed his father and then posted a brutal video of the victim's severed head on the Internet. According to a statement from the relevant law enforcement agency, the crime occurred on Tuesday evening (local time) in Levittown, about 40 minutes from Philadelphia. Early on Wednesday morning (local time), police arrested 32-year-old Justin Mona, who is now a suspect in the brutal murder.

The defendant is also accused of possession of weapons - he was detained without the right to bail. The hearing in this case is scheduled for February 8. Police and prosecutors are expected to release additional details at a press conference on Friday.

