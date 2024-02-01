A brutal act of violence in the United States: a son beheads his father and posts a horrific video on social media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106183 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114766 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157365 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160578 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258570 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175614 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166504 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148483 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230734 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 52419 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258570 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230734 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216418 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241958 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228431 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106183 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

A brutal act of violence in the United States: a son beheads his father and posts a horrific video on social media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23715 views

A man beheaded his father in Pennsylvania and posted a video of the severed head on social media, after which he was arrested for brutal murder and weapons possession.

A man identified as 32-year-old Justin Mona is accused of beheading his father in Pennsylvania and posting a gruesome video on the Internet. This was reported by The Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

In the US state of Pennsylvania, a man killed his father and then posted a brutal video of the victim's severed head on the Internet. According to a statement from the relevant law enforcement agency, the crime occurred on Tuesday evening (local time) in Levittown, about 40 minutes from Philadelphia. Early on Wednesday morning (local time), police arrested 32-year-old Justin Mona, who is now a suspect in the brutal murder.

The defendant is also accused of possession of weapons - he was detained without the right to bail.  The hearing in this case is scheduled for February 8. Police and prosecutors are expected to release additional details at a press conference on Friday.

Recall

In Spain, a criminal group that was engaged in the illegal trade in corpseswas exposed. The suspects used fake documents to gain access to the bodies of the deceased in hospitals and nursing homes.

In Kharkiv region, an elderly man was detained who killed his friend and threw a yogiover the body on a railroad track to make the crime look like suicide.

A man beat a woman with an axe and hid her body in a pit: an attacker was detained near Kyiv30.01.24, 17:22 • 24100 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
spainSpain
united-statesUnited States
kharkivKharkiv

