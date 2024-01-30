A man beat a woman with an axe and hid her body in a pit: an attacker was detained near Kyiv

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106566 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115039 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157637 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160819 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258966 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175689 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166556 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148487 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230978 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 53922 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 61000 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 59405 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 37489 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 50331 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258966 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230978 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216634 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242168 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228632 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106566 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 80870 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 86396 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114715 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115536 views
A man beat a woman with an axe and hid her body in a pit: an attacker was detained near Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24097 views

An intoxicated man in the Kyiv region attacked the victim with an axe, inflicting fatal injuries, and hid the body in a pit to hide the crime.

In the Kyiv region, a man grabbed an ax while drinking alcohol and inflicted numerous injuries on the victim, who died as a result. According to the police, the attacker was detained and a pre-trial restraint has already been imposed, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement, the incident occurred in the village of Svitanok, Boryspil district.

While drinking alcohol, a conflict arose between the offender and the victim. The offender grabbed an ax and inflicted numerous injuries to the victim, as a result of which she died.

In order to conceal the crime, the defendant moved the body on a plastic bag and hid it in a pit in the yard, covering it with slate.

Investigators detained the suspect, placed him in a temporary detention center and served him a notice of suspicion (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code).

The court imposed on the suspect a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
boryspilBoryspil
kyivKyiv

