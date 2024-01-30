A man beat a woman with an axe and hid her body in a pit: an attacker was detained near Kyiv

In the Kyiv region, a man grabbed an ax while drinking alcohol and inflicted numerous injuries on the victim, who died as a result. According to the police, the attacker was detained and a pre-trial restraint has already been imposed, UNN reports.

According to law enforcement, the incident occurred in the village of Svitanok, Boryspil district.

While drinking alcohol, a conflict arose between the offender and the victim. The offender grabbed an ax and inflicted numerous injuries to the victim, as a result of which she died.

In order to conceal the crime, the defendant moved the body on a plastic bag and hid it in a pit in the yard, covering it with slate.

Investigators detained the suspect, placed him in a temporary detention center and served him a notice of suspicion (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code).

The court imposed on the suspect a measure of restraint in the form of detention.