A border guard suspected of killing a man in Odesa region extradited from Germany

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

A serviceman of the State Border Guard Service suspected of killing a man at the border in the summer of 2024 has been extradited to Ukraine from Germany. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on July 14, 2024, border guards in Odesa region stopped a taxi in which four servicemen who had left their training unit were traveling toward the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

The vehicle was stopped approximately 15 km from the border. It is reported that the servicemen planned to cross the border on foot.

Two passengers attempted to flee. One of them was detained, while the pursuit of the other continued. The detained man remained under the supervision of a border guard, to whom his colleague handed over his service pistol - the statement said.

According to the OPG, the suspect shot one of the detainees, although he posed no threat to the life or health of the suspect (the defendant - ed.) or other people. The detained man died at the scene from his injuries.

Several days after the crime, the suspect crossed the border and later left for Germany. He was notified in absentia of suspicion of intentional murder and exceeding official powers (Part 1 of Article 115 and Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanctions under these articles provide for up to 15 years of imprisonment.

After being placed on the international wanted list, on October 19, 2026, he was handed over to the Ukrainian side at the border with Poland. The court imposed pretrial detention on the suspect without the right to bail - the OPG concluded.

As a reminder

Employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine were detained at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. They tried to detain a man, but the boat carrying them ended up on the opposite bank of the Dniester River. There, they were detained by Moldovan border police officers.