A 22-year-old man who refused to provide documents to the TCR and the police was detained in Lutsk: the investigation was taken over by the SBI

A 22-year-old man was detained in Lutsk who refused to provide documents to the police and the TCR and tried to escape. Administrative protocols were drawn up against the detainee, and the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating criminal proceedings under the article on possible abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, the Main Department of the National Police in Volyn region reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the police, on Saturday, September 14, police officers together with servicemen of the TCR in Lutsk stopped a man on Klim Savur Street to check his documents and verify his military records.

"During the conversation, the 22-year-old resident of Lutsk categorically refused to provide police with identification documents, tried to escape, pushed, not complying with the lawful request of police officers," the police said.

It is noted that the offender was detained and taken to the Lutsk District Police Department for identification.

As indicated, administrative reports on detention were drawn up against the defendant for committing the offense and under Art. 185 (malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a police officer, member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a military serviceman) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

"The Volyn police management has ordered an internal investigation into the actions of the police officer during the detention of a local resident," the statement said.

As noted, the Department of the Main Inspectorate for Human Rights and Internal Security is checking the actions of the police officer within the framework of the assigned internal investigation. The criminal investigation into the incident is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Reportedly, the SBI is investigating criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 365 (Abuse of power or authority by a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.