A 22-year-old man who refused to provide documents to the TCR and the police was detained in Lutsk: the investigation was taken over by the SBI

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103613 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109567 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177067 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143034 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146232 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187093 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112171 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177095 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104797 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 78885 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 37244 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 85742 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 55216 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 46413 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177067 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187093 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177095 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204348 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193139 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144621 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144343 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148846 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140119 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156833 views
Actual
A 22-year-old man who refused to provide documents to the TCR and the police was detained in Lutsk: the investigation was taken over by the SBI

A 22-year-old man who refused to provide documents to the TCR and the police was detained in Lutsk: the investigation was taken over by the SBI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64172 views

The 22-year-old resident of Lutsk refused to provide documents to the police and the TCC and tried to escape. Administrative reports were drawn up against him, and the SBI is investigating possible abuse of power by a law enforcement officer.

A 22-year-old man was detained in Lutsk who refused to provide documents to the police and the TCR and tried to escape. Administrative protocols were drawn up against the detainee, and the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating criminal proceedings under the article on possible abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, the Main Department of the National Police in Volyn region reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the police, on Saturday, September 14, police officers together with servicemen of the TCR in Lutsk stopped a man on Klim Savur Street to check his documents and verify his military records. 

"During the conversation, the 22-year-old resident of Lutsk categorically refused to provide police with identification documents, tried to escape, pushed, not complying with the lawful request of police officers," the police said.

It is noted that the offender was detained and taken to the Lutsk District Police Department for identification.

As indicated, administrative reports on detention were drawn up against the defendant for committing the offense and under Art. 185 (malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a police officer, member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a military serviceman) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

"The Volyn police management has ordered an internal investigation into the actions of the police officer during the detention of a local resident," the statement said.

As noted, the Department of the Main Inspectorate for Human Rights and Internal Security is checking the actions of the police officer within the framework of the assigned internal investigation. The criminal investigation into the incident is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Reportedly, the SBI is investigating criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 365 (Abuse of power or authority by a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
volyn-oblastVolyn Oblast
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
lutskLutsk

Contact us about advertising