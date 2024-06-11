81 clashes occurred at the front: the hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction-General Staff

There were 81 military clashes on the front line. The situation remains tense, but controlled. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, seven air defense systems, one artillery unit and a radar station. At the same time, the russian invaders launched two missile strikes with the use of five missiles and 45 air strikes with the use of 64 Kabs, using 486 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out more than 2,900 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on directions

On Kharkivske: the enemy attacked 4 times in the areas of Volchansk and Glubokoe. However, all the offensives were unsuccessful.

On Kupyansky: the enemy tried to push back the Ukrainian armed forces from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Peschanoe and Berestovo. But no losses of positions and territories were allowed.

On Limanskoye: the number of military clashes increased to 12. the invaders tried to advance in the areas of Druzhbyovka, Nevsky, Ternov, Torsky, Grigorovka and Serebryansky forest. All attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On Seversky: The Defenders repelled 4 assaults in the areas of disputed, Ivano-Daryevka and Verkhnekamenskoye.

On Kramatorsk: the invader tried 7 times to attack units of the Defense Forces in the areas of Novy, Ivanovsky, Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. The situation is tense. The battle continues in the area of Novy.

On Pokrovsky: the situation remains tense. The aggressor tried 21 times to attack the Ukrainian armed forces near Yevgenyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky, Yasnobrodovka, Umansky and Karlovka. 19 enemy attacks were repulsed. Two more military clashes continue near Novoaleksandrovka and Novopokrovsky.

On Kurakhovsky: the situation remains tense. Here, the number of military clashes has increased to 17. the invaders are trying to advance near the settlements of Nevelskoye, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Konstantinovka and Praskoveyevka. 14 enemy attacks were successfully repelled by the Defense Forces. Fighting continues in the Krasnogorovka area

On Vremovsky: enemy forces tried to advance near Vodiane and Staromayorsky. But the Defense Forces are in control of the situation.

On Orekhovsky: the invaders carried out one unsuccessful assault in the area of the settlement of Kopani.

On Pridneprovsky: The Defenders repelled 2 attacks of the terrorist army in the area north of Krynok. No losses of positions were allowed.

