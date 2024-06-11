81 clashes occurred at the front: the hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction-General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131072 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136526 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225162 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167193 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161449 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146514 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212849 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112758 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199741 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105255 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM • 108129 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 108129 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 100108 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100108 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
March 1, 05:37 AM • 46592 views

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 46592 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 97439 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97439 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 67083 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 67083 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225162 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212849 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199741 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226039 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213624 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 67018 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 67018 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97385 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 155743 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155743 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154648 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158529 views
81 clashes occurred at the front: the hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction-General Staff

81 clashes occurred at the front: the hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction-General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32746 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled numerous attacks by russian invaders on several fronts, during which 81 military clashes were recorded.

There were 81 military clashes on the front line. The situation remains tense, but controlled. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, seven air defense systems, one artillery unit and a radar station. At the same time, the russian invaders launched two missile strikes with the use of five missiles and 45 air strikes with the use of 64 Kabs, using 486 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out more than 2,900 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on directions

On Kharkivske: the enemy attacked 4 times in the areas of Volchansk and Glubokoe. However, all the offensives were unsuccessful.

On Kupyansky: the enemy tried to push back the Ukrainian armed forces from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Peschanoe and Berestovo. But no losses of positions and territories were allowed.

On Limanskoye: the number of military clashes increased to 12. the invaders tried to advance in the areas of Druzhbyovka, Nevsky, Ternov, Torsky, Grigorovka and Serebryansky forest. All attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On Seversky: The Defenders repelled 4 assaults in the areas of disputed, Ivano-Daryevka and Verkhnekamenskoye.

On Kramatorsk: the invader tried 7 times to attack units of the Defense Forces in the areas of Novy, Ivanovsky, Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. The situation is tense. The battle continues in the area of Novy.

On Pokrovsky: the situation remains tense. The aggressor tried 21 times to attack the Ukrainian armed forces near Yevgenyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky, Yasnobrodovka, Umansky and Karlovka. 19 enemy attacks were repulsed. Two more military clashes continue near Novoaleksandrovka and Novopokrovsky.

On Kurakhovsky: the situation remains tense. Here, the number of military clashes has increased to 17. the invaders are trying to advance near the settlements of Nevelskoye, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Konstantinovka and Praskoveyevka. 14 enemy attacks were successfully repelled by the Defense Forces. Fighting continues in the Krasnogorovka area

On Vremovsky: enemy forces tried to advance near Vodiane and Staromayorsky. But the Defense Forces are in control of the situation. 

On Orekhovsky: the invaders carried out one unsuccessful assault in the area of the settlement of Kopani.

On Pridneprovsky: The Defenders repelled 2 attacks of the terrorist army in the area north of Krynok. No losses of positions were allowed.

Russians actively attack in Pokrovsky direction, 9 military clashes continue - General Staff10.06.24, 16:06 • 16010 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
umanUman
polandPoland

