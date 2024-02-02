15 years in prison: millionaire blogger who guided Russian missiles at Mykolaiv sentenced in absentia

Thanks to the SBU evidence base, pro-Russian blogger Yuriy Podolyaka was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison. The offender is hiding in Russia and calls himself the "main speaker" in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, he has been regularly carrying out information sabotage tasks for the Russian special services. To conduct information and subversive activities, Podolyak created his own YouTube channel with a total audience of over 3 million subscribers.

In addition, a pro-Kremlin Telegram channel, as well as pages on VKontakte and in popular messengers, operate under his "authorship." On these Internet resources, Podolyaka justifies the seizure of Ukrainian territory and the destruction of our country's civilian infrastructure.

He also denied the war crimes of the racists in Bucha, and called the exposed facts of mass killings of local residents "staged".

At the same time, Podolyaka was involved in adjusting massive rocket and artillery attacks by Russia on Mykolaiv region. To guide Russian weapons, the offender formed his own network of informants in the southern region. Among the enemy adjusters was the former head of the Mykolaiv District Prosecutor's Office, who is currently serving a life sentence for treason, - the statement said.

According to the investigation, Podolyaka is a native of Sumy, but in 2014 he moved to Russia and began publicly spreading fakes about the socio-political situation in Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected, the court found him guilty under five articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 109, part 2 (actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power); Article 110, part 1 (distribution of materials calling for changes in the boundaries of the territory in violation of the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine); Article 111, part 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law); Art. 436 (war propaganda); Part 2 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Addendum

The trial was held in a special court proceeding in the absence of the accused. As the convict is hiding from justice in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice.



Defected to the enemy: former law enforcement officer who corrected russian strikes in Kharkiv region gets life sentence