15 years in prison: millionaire blogger who guided Russian missiles at Mykolaiv sentenced in absentia

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105696 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114454 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157049 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160309 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258102 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175546 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166455 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148476 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230427 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113120 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 50657 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 57300 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 55568 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 32938 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 45690 views
Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258102 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230427 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241690 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228178 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105696 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 79446 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 85105 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114543 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115371 views
Actual
15 years in prison: millionaire blogger who guided Russian missiles at Mykolaiv sentenced in absentia

15 years in prison: millionaire blogger who guided Russian missiles at Mykolaiv sentenced in absentia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23552 views

Pro-Russian blogger Yuriy Podolyaka was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for guiding Russian missiles to Mykolaiv through his network of informants and justifying Russian aggression on social media.

Thanks to the SBU evidence base, pro-Russian blogger Yuriy Podolyaka was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison. The offender is hiding in Russia and calls himself the "main speaker" in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, he has been regularly carrying out information sabotage tasks for the Russian special services. To conduct information and subversive activities, Podolyak created his own YouTube channel with a total audience of over 3 million subscribers.

In addition, a pro-Kremlin Telegram channel, as well as pages on VKontakte and in popular messengers, operate under his "authorship." On these Internet resources, Podolyaka justifies the seizure of Ukrainian territory and the destruction of our country's civilian infrastructure.

He also denied the war crimes of the racists in Bucha, and called the exposed facts of mass killings of local residents "staged".

At the same time, Podolyaka was involved in adjusting massive rocket and artillery attacks by Russia on Mykolaiv region. To guide Russian weapons, the offender formed his own network of informants in the southern region. Among the enemy adjusters was the former head of the Mykolaiv District Prosecutor's Office, who is currently serving a life sentence for treason,

- the statement said.

According to the investigation, Podolyaka is a native of Sumy, but in 2014 he moved to Russia and began publicly spreading fakes about the socio-political situation in Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected, the court found him guilty under five articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 109, part 2 (actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power); Article 110, part 1 (distribution of materials calling for changes in the boundaries of the territory in violation of the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine); Article 111, part 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law); Art. 436 (war propaganda); Part 2 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Addendum

The trial was held in a special court proceeding in the absence of the accused. As the convict is hiding from justice in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice.

Defected to the enemy: former law enforcement officer who corrected russian strikes in Kharkiv region gets life sentence31.01.24, 12:43 • 20356 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising