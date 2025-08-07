147 battles on the front line in 24 hours: the hottest spots - map from the General Staff

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
06:56 AM • 976 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 16394 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 39303 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 45432 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 93032 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 66983 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 61007 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 47687 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 99087 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 71091 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
Trump announced possible new tariffs against ChinaAugust 6, 11:14 PM • 10880 views
Ukrainians are losing things more often when traveling by rail: UZ named the most interesting lost itemsAugust 6, 11:42 PM • 11162 views
Dnipropetrovsk region under drone attack, explosions in Dnipro and Kryvyi RihAugust 7, 12:34 AM • 11260 views
Drones attacked Russian Surovikino at night: railway damagedVideo01:37 AM • 15304 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees03:09 AM • 13513 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 93037 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 73506 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 99088 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 84191 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 103182 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tim Cook
Serhiy Lysak
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 99367 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 111094 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 104299 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 116821 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 135005 views
Actual
Tesla Cybertruck
BFM TV
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"

147 battles on the front line in 24 hours: the hottest spots - map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 147 combat engagements over the past day. Pokrovsk and Lyman directions were the most active.

147 battles on the front line in 24 hours: the hottest spots - map from the General Staff

More than a third of the 147 battles over the past day on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the enemy was also more active in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk, Novopavlivka and Toretsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 7, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 147 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 87 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including dropping 157 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 6,074 shellings, 111 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4,073 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two command posts, three artillery systems and seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 16 combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropped a total of 15 guided aerial bombs and carried out 328 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, four combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, nine enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Nova Kruhliakivka, Holubivka, Tyshchenkivka, Zahryzove, in the direction of Kupiansk and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Torske, in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times near Hryhorivka, Pereyizne and Vyimka.

Over the past day, in the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 38 aggressor attacks in the areas of Popiv Yar, Mayak, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults in the areas of Novopil, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Maliivka and towards Fylia.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, over the past day, the Defense Forces successfully repelled six combat engagements. The enemy had no success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over a thousand occupiers and hundreds of units of military equipment: General Staff reported on enemy losses per day07.08.25, 07:11 • 2186 views

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine