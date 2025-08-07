147 battles on the front line in 24 hours: the hottest spots - map from the General Staff

More than a third of the 147 battles over the past day on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the enemy was also more active in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk, Novopavlivka and Toretsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 7, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 147 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 87 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including dropping 157 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 6,074 shellings, 111 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4,073 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two command posts, three artillery systems and seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 16 combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropped a total of 15 guided aerial bombs and carried out 328 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, four combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, nine enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Nova Kruhliakivka, Holubivka, Tyshchenkivka, Zahryzove, in the direction of Kupiansk and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Torske, in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times near Hryhorivka, Pereyizne and Vyimka.

Over the past day, in the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 38 aggressor attacks in the areas of Popiv Yar, Mayak, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults in the areas of Novopil, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Maliivka and towards Fylia.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, over the past day, the Defense Forces successfully repelled six combat engagements. The enemy had no success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

