12 UN agency staff in Gaza implicated in Hamas attack on Israel, and one in 10 has ties to militants - WSJ

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105646 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114418 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157012 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160277 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258058 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175535 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166447 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148475 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230406 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113120 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 50471 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 57093 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 55384 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 32701 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 45450 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258058 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230406 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216114 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241669 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228157 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105647 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 79332 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 85008 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114532 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115362 views
12 UN agency staff in Gaza implicated in Hamas attack on Israel, and one in 10 has ties to militants - WSJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22143 views

According to U.S. intelligence, at least 12 employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. About 10% of the agency's employees in Gaza have close ties to the militants.

At least 12 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) were involved in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, and approximately 10% of employees in Gaza have ties to the militants. The Wall Street Journal writes about this with reference to US intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

According to an intelligence dossier provided by the United States, six employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) were directly involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Two helped kidnap Israelis. Two others were tracked to the locations where dozens of Israeli civilians were shot and killed. Others coordinated the logistics of the attack, including the purchase of weapons. Of the 12 UNRWA staff members involved in the attacks, seven were primary or secondary school teachers.

In particular, it mentions an Arabic teacher from UNRWA who, according to the reports, became a Hamas commander and participated in a terrorist attack on Kibbutz Be'eri, which resulted in 97 people being killed and almost 26 people being kidnapped and taken hostage in Gaza.

WSJ: Israel destroys 20% of Hamas tunnels under Gaza Strip29.01.24, 04:47 • 29628 views

In total, intelligence estimates suggest that approximately 1,200 of UNRWA's 12,000 employees in the Gaza Strip have ties to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad. And about half have close relatives who belong to Islamist militant groups.

The report also found that 23% of UNRWA's male staff were affiliated with Hamas, which is higher than among adult men in the Gaza Strip, where an average of 15% of men have such ties. This indicates that the agency is more politicized than the general population.

The information in the intelligence reports was based on radio intercepts, mobile phone geolocation data, interrogations of captured militants, and documents found on dead militants. After the data was shared with UN officials, decisions were made to suspend UNRWA funding.

A representative of the organization refused to comment to journalists, saying that the agency was undergoing an internal UN investigation.

International Court of Justice orders Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza26.01.24, 15:11 • 20748 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
unrwaUNRWA
united-nationsUnited Nations
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising