EU ministers demand a report from Borrell on how the draft law on "foreign agents" will affect Georgia's accession to the EU - media

12 EU foreign ministers ask Borrell to provide an update on how Georgia's law on foreign agents will affect the country's EU accession process and what needs to be done before the final vote in Georgia's parliament - wrote Yozvyak in the social network X.

Addendum

The Legal Committee of the Georgian Parliament considered and supported the law on "foreign agents" in the third reading in 67 seconds. The final vote on the document will take place on May 14.

Members of the pro-government Georgian Dream party arrived at the legislature building after riot police pushed protesters away. Police officers beat several demonstrators, and some were detained.