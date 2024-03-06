11 countries join IT coalition to support Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Eleven countries have joined the IT coalition to support Ukraine, and enough contributions have already been accumulated for the first purchases. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"I am grateful to our partners for their willingness to support us in the long term, as well as to Estonia and Luxembourg for their leadership. The signing of the cooperation agreement is an important step within the IT coalition," said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in an address published by the Ministry of Defense.

As the Ministry of Defense pointed out, Estonia and Luxembourg demonstrate true leadership and partnership as the countries that chair the coalition and help us to bring in new members.

"The initiative has already united 11 states and accumulated enough contributions for the first procurement of our priority requests," the Defense Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry has invited all our partners to join the IT coalition to be part of the technological breakthrough in this fight.

