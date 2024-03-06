11 countries join IT coalition to support Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 2222 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 12194 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21436 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 163479 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155486 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165005 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214015 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247636 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153403 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371233 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 12194 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 163479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136054 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155486 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 147925 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13949 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15068 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19028 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41891 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

11 countries join IT coalition to support Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24095 views

Eleven countries have joined the IT Coalition in support of Ukraine, and enough contributions have already been accumulated for the first procurement of priority requests.

11 countries join IT coalition to support Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Eleven countries have joined the IT coalition to support Ukraine, and enough contributions have already been accumulated for the first purchases. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"I am grateful to our partners for their willingness to support us in the long term, as well as to Estonia and Luxembourg for their leadership. The signing of the cooperation agreement is an important step within the IT coalition," said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in an address published by the Ministry of Defense.

As the Ministry of Defense pointed out, Estonia and Luxembourg demonstrate true leadership and partnership as the countries that chair the coalition and help us to bring in new members.

"The initiative has already united 11 states and accumulated enough contributions for the first procurement of our priority requests," the Defense Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry has invited all our partners to join the IT coalition to be part of the technological breakthrough in this fight.

Cloud services and IT coalition: The Ministry of Defense is working to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity09.02.24, 12:58 • 22029 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Luxembourg
Estonia
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11