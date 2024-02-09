Cloud services and IT coalition: The Ministry of Defense is working to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity

The Ministry of Defense is working to strengthen Ukraine's cyber defense and information security. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry said that an international forum on cybersecurity was recently held in Kyiv, where Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko spoke about the short-term and long-term goals of the Ministry of Defense in the area of cyber defense and information security.

Effective cybersecurity requires continuous improvement. In today's world, it doesn't matter what state you were in yesterday, your system must meet the challenges that arise today and will arise tomorrow. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense is working to ensure that IT services and systems meet modern challenges - said the Deputy Minister of Defense.

It is noted that in order to build an effective cyber defense system, the Ministry of Defense has already:

corrects gaps in the legislation. Draft Law No. 10062 will allow deploying military systems on NATO cloud services. This will protect us from the risk of physical destruction of data centers by the enemy and allow us to develop our systems flexibly

established the Cyber Security Operations Center, which monitors cyber incidents in the Ministry's systems 24/7 and cooperates with the Armed Forces Cyber Center

attracts modern resources for the effective implementation of tasks. The IT Coalition, which already includes 12 countries, has been created. The partners allocate funds, licenses and equipment for Ukraine's cyber defense.

The main challenge is that the enemy is not limited to the physical battlefield. Russia is conducting various operations to "disable, destroy, destabilize". And we understand that this situation will not end even when we drive the enemy beyond our borders. Cyber warfare may continue on an even larger scale - emphasized Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Addendum

On February 7-8, Kyiv hosted the first international forum on cybersecurity 2024: "Resilience in Cyber Warfare".

The event brought together representatives of the state and business, the cyber community, technology companies, and leading industry experts around the topic of cyber security.

The Ministry of Defense, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs joined the organization of the Forum.

The technology partners were Cyber Unit Technologies and the Institute for Cyber Warfare Research (ICWR).

Recall

The Netherlands has joined the IT coalition in support of Ukraine's defense effortswith a €10 million contribution.

Together with the Netherlands, 12 countries have joined the coalition to support Ukraine in the field of IT, communications and cybersecurity.