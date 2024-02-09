ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Cloud services and IT coalition: The Ministry of Defense is working to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity

Cloud services and IT coalition: The Ministry of Defense is working to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22021 views

The Ministry of Defense is working to strengthen Ukraine's cyber defense and information security by filling in gaps in legislation, establishing a Cyber Security Operations Center, and engaging the resources of an international IT coalition of 12 countries.

The Ministry of Defense is working to strengthen Ukraine's cyber defense and information security. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry said that an international forum on cybersecurity was recently held in Kyiv, where Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko spoke about the short-term and long-term goals of the Ministry of Defense in the area of cyber defense and information security. 

Effective cybersecurity requires continuous improvement. In today's world, it doesn't matter what state you were in yesterday, your system must meet the challenges that arise today and will arise tomorrow. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense is working to ensure that IT services and systems meet modern challenges

- said the Deputy Minister of Defense.

It is noted that in order to build an effective cyber defense system, the Ministry of Defense has already: 

  • corrects gaps in the legislation. Draft Law No. 10062 will allow deploying military systems on NATO cloud services. This will protect us from the risk of physical destruction of data centers by the enemy and allow us to develop our systems flexibly
  • established the Cyber Security Operations Center, which monitors cyber incidents in the Ministry's systems 24/7 and cooperates with the Armed Forces Cyber Center
  • attracts modern resources for the effective implementation of tasks. The IT Coalition, which already includes 12 countries, has been created. The partners allocate funds, licenses and equipment for Ukraine's cyber defense. 

The main challenge is that the enemy is not limited to the physical battlefield. Russia is conducting various operations to "disable, destroy, destabilize". And we understand that this situation will not end even when we drive the enemy beyond our borders. Cyber warfare may continue on an even larger scale

- emphasized Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Addendum

On February 7-8, Kyiv hosted the first international forum on cybersecurity 2024: "Resilience in Cyber Warfare".

The event brought together representatives of the state and business, the cyber community, technology companies, and leading industry experts around the topic of cyber security.

The Ministry of Defense, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs joined the organization of the Forum.

The technology partners were Cyber Unit Technologies and the Institute for Cyber Warfare Research (ICWR).

Recall

The Netherlands has joined the IT coalition in support of Ukraine's defense effortswith a €10 million contribution.

Together with the Netherlands, 12 countries have joined the coalition to support Ukraine in the field of IT, communications and cybersecurity.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

