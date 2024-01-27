Ukrainian hackers "hacked" IPL Consulting, which worked for the russian defense industry

Ukrainian cyber specialists have dealt another powerful blow to russia and destroyed the IT infrastructure of IPL Consulting. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The GUR emphasizes that IPL Consulting specialized in the implementation of information systems in russian industry.

The company presented itself as one of the most modern Russian enterprises that assisted in the implementation of information systems in institutions engaged in the design, production of automotive and aircraft components, heavy engineering, and production of equipment and devices, in particular in the interests of the Russian defense industry.

A devastating attack against IPL Consulting was carried out by DIU specialists who penetrated the company's internal network and destroyed its entire IT infrastructure of more than 60 terabytes, dozens of servers and databases - the intelligence summarized.

Addendum

The cost of the digital data set lost by russia is being calculated. In the context of the ongoing sanctions pressure against russia, the damage caused to the enemy is extremely painful.

In addition, dozens of Russian companies working for the "defense" of the aggressor state will suffer

Recall

