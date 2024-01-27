Ukrainian hackers "hacked" IPL Consulting, which worked for the russian defense industry

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 5389 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 10944 views

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 16560 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108481 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116354 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147500 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142603 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179102 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172765 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287541 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Ukrainian hackers "hacked" IPL Consulting, which worked for the russian defense industry

Ukrainian hackers "hacked" IPL Consulting, which worked for the russian defense industry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70289 views

Ukrainian cyber specialists destroyed the IT infrastructure of the russian company IPL Consulting, which provided information systems to russian military-industrial enterprises. This caused significant damage and disrupted the work of dozens of key russian defense companies.

Ukrainian cyber specialists have dealt another powerful blow to russia and destroyed the IT infrastructure of IPL Consulting. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN

Details 

The GUR emphasizes that IPL Consulting specialized in the implementation of information systems in russian industry.

The company presented itself as one of the most modern Russian enterprises that assisted in the implementation of information systems in institutions engaged in the design, production of automotive and aircraft components, heavy engineering, and production of equipment and devices, in particular in the interests of the Russian defense industry.

Revenge for Kyivstar has begun: Ukrainian hackers destroyed Rosvodokanal's IT infrastructure20.12.23, 22:07 • 45289 views

A devastating attack against IPL Consulting was carried out by DIU specialists who penetrated the company's internal network and destroyed its entire IT infrastructure of more than 60 terabytes, dozens of servers and databases

- the intelligence summarized.

Addendum

The cost of the digital data set lost by russia is being calculated. In the context of the ongoing sanctions pressure against russia, the damage caused to the enemy is extremely painful.

In addition, dozens of Russian companies working for the "defense" of the aggressor state will suffer

Recall

Hackers of the Blackjack group, who are likely to be related to the SBU, "hacked" a Russian state-owned enterprisethat builds military facilities throughout Russia. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

