Zelenskyy visits three regions to discuss air defense and electronic warfare strengthening

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he had spent the day in three regions. Dnipro, Kropyvnytskyi, and Cherkasy regions. According to him, the main issues in each region are strengthening electronic warfare, electronic warfare, and air defense. There are several important orders in this regard today. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that it was a pleasure to visit Synergy Lyceum in Dnipro.

I thanked the teachers, talked to the students. The mood is important - the mood of our future, our state. ," Zelensky said.

According to him, he held a security meeting in Kropyvnytskyi on the situation in the region, and the content of the meeting was such that it affects the situation in other regions and in critical sectors of our economy.

I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to hold a separate meeting on Kirovohrad region - on all issues. This includes ensuring high-quality and stable water supply, the operation of uranium mines, and the protection of workers. The report is due in a week. I am grateful to everyone in Kropyvnytskyi and the region who provides assistance in building fortifications in the frontline areas, including Zaporizhzhia. We also discussed the economy: the state should support the restoration of Ukrainian production. - Zelensky said.

In Cherkasy, Zelenskyy noted that he had attended a regional meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.