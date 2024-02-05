Zelenskyy visits three regions to discuss air defense and electronic warfare strengthening

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 25635 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105182 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133470 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133062 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173719 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170644 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278870 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178101 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167078 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 41771 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100796 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100376 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102303 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 57546 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 25635 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278870 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247039 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232214 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257611 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22619 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133470 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105073 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105130 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121341 views
Actual
Zelenskyy visits three regions to discuss air defense and electronic warfare strengthening

Zelenskyy visits three regions to discuss air defense and electronic warfare strengthening

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32318 views

President Zelenskyy visited Dnipro, Cherkasy, and Kropyvnytskyi regions to discuss strengthening electronic warfare and air defense as key issues and to give instructions to support critical infrastructure and the economy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he had spent the day in three regions. Dnipro, Kropyvnytskyi, and Cherkasy regions. According to him, the main issues in each region are strengthening electronic warfare, electronic warfare, and air defense. There are several important orders in this regard today. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

Details

Today is a working day in three of our regions. Dnipro, Kropyvnytskyi, and Cherkasy regions. Everywhere among the main issues is the strengthening of electronic warfare, electronic warfare, and strengthening of our air defense. There are several important orders in this regard today. 

- Zelensky said.

He noted that it was a pleasure to visit Synergy Lyceum in Dnipro.

Zelenskyy visits training center for mobile firing groups in Dnipropetrovs'k region05.02.24, 12:12 • 20410 views

I thanked the teachers, talked to the students. The mood is important - the mood of our future, our state. 

 ," Zelensky said.

According to him, he held a security meeting in Kropyvnytskyi on the situation in the region, and the content of the meeting was such that it affects the situation in other regions and in critical sectors of our economy.

Zelenskyy visits Kropyvnytskyi: discusses support for IDPs and protection of critical infrastructure in the region05.02.24, 17:46 • 29750 views

I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to hold a separate meeting on Kirovohrad region - on all issues. This includes ensuring high-quality and stable water supply, the operation of uranium mines, and the protection of workers. The report is due in a week. I am grateful to everyone in Kropyvnytskyi and the region who provides assistance in building fortifications in the frontline areas, including Zaporizhzhia. We also discussed the economy: the state should support the restoration of Ukrainian production. 

- Zelensky said.

In Cherkasy, Zelenskyy noted that he had attended a regional meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

The main issues, of course, were about work and development in the region. The First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Agrarian Policy were here at the meeting. Representatives of regional business also took part in the Congress. This is now one of the top priorities of our state - to give entrepreneurs maximum opportunities to work for economic growth and job creation..

- Zelensky said.  
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
dniproDnipro
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
cherkasyCherkassy
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising