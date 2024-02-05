Zelenskyy visits three regions to discuss air defense and electronic warfare strengthening
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy visited Dnipro, Cherkasy, and Kropyvnytskyi regions to discuss strengthening electronic warfare and air defense as key issues and to give instructions to support critical infrastructure and the economy.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he had spent the day in three regions. Dnipro, Kropyvnytskyi, and Cherkasy regions. According to him, the main issues in each region are strengthening electronic warfare, electronic warfare, and air defense. There are several important orders in this regard today. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.
Details
Today is a working day in three of our regions. Dnipro, Kropyvnytskyi, and Cherkasy regions. Everywhere among the main issues is the strengthening of electronic warfare, electronic warfare, and strengthening of our air defense. There are several important orders in this regard today.
He noted that it was a pleasure to visit Synergy Lyceum in Dnipro.
I thanked the teachers, talked to the students. The mood is important - the mood of our future, our state.
According to him, he held a security meeting in Kropyvnytskyi on the situation in the region, and the content of the meeting was such that it affects the situation in other regions and in critical sectors of our economy.
I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to hold a separate meeting on Kirovohrad region - on all issues. This includes ensuring high-quality and stable water supply, the operation of uranium mines, and the protection of workers. The report is due in a week. I am grateful to everyone in Kropyvnytskyi and the region who provides assistance in building fortifications in the frontline areas, including Zaporizhzhia. We also discussed the economy: the state should support the restoration of Ukrainian production.
In Cherkasy, Zelenskyy noted that he had attended a regional meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.
The main issues, of course, were about work and development in the region. The First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Agrarian Policy were here at the meeting. Representatives of regional business also took part in the Congress. This is now one of the top priorities of our state - to give entrepreneurs maximum opportunities to work for economic growth and job creation..